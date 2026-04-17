Petersfield Town fell to a 4-1 defeat at East Cowes Victoria in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The match started in lively fashion with play flowing from end to end.
It was the home side who took an early lead with a superb strike from 25 yards out by Elliot Wheeler which gave Chris Clark in the Rams goal no chance.
This setback rocked the Rams and for the next 20 minutes or so East Cowes looked the better side. The Rams then came back into the game and created a few chances in a strong finish to the half.
It got even better for the Rams shortly after the break when they equalised with a 48th-minute shot from Harry Close.
For a while the game stayed in the balance until the 63rd minute when East Cowes went back in front through Liam Newbold.
From that point on the home side took control, and increased their lead in the 76th minute through Wheeler. In the 80th minute Jake Wright added a fourth from the penalty spot to dash any hopes of a Rams comeback.
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