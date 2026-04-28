Petersfield Town beat Bemerton Heath Harlequins 4-2 in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The Rams took the lead after nine minutes when Max Bray was quickest to react to a long ball by Harry Close and his first-time effort found the top corner.
The visitors equalised in the 31st minute when Alfie Burke slotted his finish under Rams keeper Freddie Firman.
The hosts regained the lead just before the break when Close’s free kick found the bottom corner.
Petersfield went 3-1 up early in the second half when Close’s free kick went over the wall and found the back of the net.
The Rams continued to press and Olly Foulkes set up Bray to tap home and make it 4-1.
Bemerton pulled a goal back when Ilya Ihnatenko’s free kick found the top corner.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.