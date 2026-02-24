Petersfield Town slipped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at Wincanton Town in the Wessex League Premier Division.
It was heartbreak for the new-look Rams side as they went down to a late goal at bottom of the table Wincanton.
The Rams got off to a terrible start, conceding in the first minute. A ball in from the left found Connor Williams in space and he had the simplest of tasks to fire home from close range.
With their tails up the home side pressed forward with their direct style causing the Rams plenty of problems. The Rams struggled to mount cohesive attacks, relying too much on hopeful long balls to the forward players.
As the match progressed play became more even and the Rams equalised in the 35th minute when a cross-shot from the right went over Wincanton keeper Tyler Roberts-Disson and fell into the path of Max Bray at the far post who slotted home.
As the frenetic pace of the game eased the Rams retained possession much better and half-time was reached with the scores level.
The Rams started the second half strongly and took the lead in the 53rd minute with yet another close-range goal, this time with a shot from Will Essai.
The Rams then enjoyed their best spell of the game and it looked like they would go on to take three points.
Things changed when Wincanton were awarded a 73rd-minute penalty, which Dan Wise comfortably converted.
The match then reverted to the frenetic pattern of play as was seen for much of the first half, and it looked like it could go either way.
In the 84th minute the decisive moment came when Williams scored the fourth close-range goal of the night, but this one from a header, to give Wincanton only their second league win of the season.
