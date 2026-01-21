Petersfield Town fell to an emphatic 4-0 defeat at Portland United in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Under-23s manager Kris Stephens led a youthful Petersfield team after the departure of manager Connor Hoare and his first-team squad.
The hosts took the lead in the 23rd minute when Sam Gadsby headed home from a corner.
Josh Camp doubled Portland’s lead on 29 minutes when he looped a header past Rams keeper Riley Garrett and into the far corner.
Pat Jenkins put the game to bed before half-time when he diverted a corner home in the 45th minute to put Portland 3-0 up.
Petersfield were forced to defend for large periods of the second half and Jack Delves made it 4-0 on 65 minutes when he fired home an excellent free kick.
The Rams nearly pulled a goal back late on when Toby Veale’s free kick flew inches wide of the post.
