Petersfield Town slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Wessex League Premier Division leaders AFC Stoneham.
The hosts won a penalty after 33 minutes and former Ram Jake Thompson stepped up and sent Petersfield keeper Ellis Grant the wrong way from the spot to put Stoneham 1-0 up.
Tyrrell Sampson doubled Stoneham’s advantage on 56 minutes when his deflected strike beat Grant.
Petersfield looked for a way back into the game and Bob Tudway found Asad Ssemwogerere in the box, but his first-time effort was blocked by Stoneham keeper Callum Lee.
The Rams pulled a goal back with four minutes of normal time remaining when Tudway’s looping header bounced off the crossbar and Harrison Cable bundled the loose ball over the line.
The hosts restored their two-goal advantage on 88 minutes when Sampson grabbed his second of the afternoon with a well-taken strike from the edge of the box that went in off the post.
