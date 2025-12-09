Petersfield Town produced a superb performance to win 5-0 at Cowes Sports in the Wessex League Premier Division.
From the first whistle the Rams were on top of their game, playing quality football at a high tempo.
Their hosts struggled to keep them at bay, and it was no surprise when Asad Ssemwogerere opened the scoring in the 14th minute.
Three minutes later they had a good opportunity to increase their lead when Bob Tudway was put through but he put his shot wide. The miss did not prove costly as just a minute later Dan Wood headed home to put the Rams firmly in the driving seat.
Will Webb on the right and Rocco Gamblin on the left were causing Cowes all sorts of problems, and it was Gamblin who fired home a third Rams goal in the 35th minute. Three minutes later he was brought down in the box, and Ssemwogerere calmly put away the resultant penalty to give the Rams a 4-0 lead at the interval.
In the second half Cowes tried hard to get back into the match, but the Rams continued to look the more likely to score.
Cowes managed a few efforts on goal during the second half, but Rams keeper Ellis Grant was never seriously troubled.
In the 73rd minute Ssemwogerere was rewarded for his tireless work as he completed his hat-trick with a well-placed shot.
The Rams nearly scored a sixth when Henry Searle was clean through on goal, but his shot went narrowly wide.
