Petersfield Town drew 1-1 at home to Laverstock & Ford in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The Rams took the lead in the 22nd minute when Harrison Cable charged down Laverstock keeper Zac Roberts’ clearance and the ball rebounded off Cable into the back of the net.
Petersfield nearly doubled their advantage before half-time when Tanatswa Kanjanda’s pinpoint cross found Cable, whose header back across goal was clawed away by Roberts.
Laverstock fought hard and got themselves back on level terms in the 55th minute. Adam Bourner went on a mazy run and fired a shot goalwards which forced an excellent save from Rams keeper Ellis Grant low to his right, and Cameron Roach reacted quickest to tap home the rebound into an unguarded net.
The Rams had the better chances for the rest of the game but were missing a clinical edge. Kian Towse nearly put Petersfield back in front, but his close-range effort was well blocked by Roberts.
Petersfield went desperately close to scoring a winner with ten minutes remaining. Substitute Rocco Gamblin went on a superb solo run before crossing to the unmarked Asad Ssemwogerere, whose low effort beat Roberts but was cleared off the line. The ball fell to Towse, but his first-time effort went over the bar.
Petersfield manager Connor Hoare was disappointed with the result.
“Laverstock are a good side so people may think it is a good point, but we should have won the game,” said Hoare.
“We created more than enough chances to win the game, so I’m disappointed we only got a point.
“We were just missing that clinical edge in the final moment to win us the game.”
