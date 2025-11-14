Petersfield Town won 3-2 at Sherborne Town in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The hosts took the lead in the first minute when Dan Wood headed into his own net, but the Rams got back on level terms 20 minutes later thanks to an own goal.
The Rams took the lead in the 49th minute when Harrison Cable finished calmly from close range after some excellent work from Rocco Gamblin down the left wing.
Petersfield went 3-1 up on 85 minutes when Brandon Miller’s pass found Asad Ssemwogerere, who applied a clinical finish.
Sherborne pulled a goal back a minute later when Sam Farthing’s looping header back across goal beat Rams keeper Ellis Grant, but the visitors held on to claim all three points.
