Petersfield Town came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Bournemouth Poppies in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The visitors started well with Jake Adams firing wide and Joe Roberts heading over before Ethan Cheshire poked Bournemouth ahead after 12 minutes.
Petersfield equalised just before the break through Harrison Cable. Rocco Gamblin’s cross was helped on by Asad Ssemwogerere and Cable took a touch before firing past Bournemouth keeper Oliver Plunkett.
The Rams pushed for a winner in the second half and went close when Cable’s low effort across goal forced an excellent save from Plunkett. Cable then set up Liam Kimber, who curled an effort over the bar.
Petersfield took the lead on 72 minutes when Gamblin’s free kick found Harrison Hide, who struck his effort past Plunkett.
The Rams pushed for a third and Plunkett made an excellent save with his feet to deny substitute Bob Tudway.
Tudway forced another save from Plunkett late on as the Rams claimed all three points.
