Petersfield Town won 2-0 at Millbrook in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The Rams scored the opening goal of the afternoon just past the half hour mark when Bob Tudway directed Harrison Cable’s superb cross back across goal into the bottom corner.
Kian Towse wrapped up the points with five minutes to play with a fine solo effort. Asad Ssemwogerere won the ball and found Towse, who got his head down and entered the box before producing a composed finish across goal into the bottom corner.
