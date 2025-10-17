Southampton survived a late Petersfield Town comeback to beat the Rams on penalties in the Hampshire Senior Cup.
The Saints took a deserved two-goal lead into the break but a Harrison Hide goal was followed by a 95th-minute equaliser from Charlie Merritt to send the tie to penalties.
A dramatic shoot-out followed with Petersfield’s Sam Holubec hitting the crossbar before Hansel Adjei-Afriyie scored the decisive kick to send the visitors through 6-5 on penalties.
Southampton started brightly and were immediately assured in possession. The visitors duly took the lead after seven minutes when Leo Umeh went past Brandon Miller and used his pace to get down the line before pulling the ball back for Korban McMullan to slot his finish past Rams keeper Ellis Grant.
The hosts dug in and nearly equalised when Bob Tudway got on the end of Miller’s cross and forced Southampton keeper Cale Richardson to make a sharp save.
Richardson made another save from Tudway but the Saints remained the dominant side and doubled their advantage after 37 minutes when Adjei-Afriyie delivered a low ball across goal which Harry Gathercole tapped in at the back post from close range.
Hide dragged the Rams back into the game after 55 minutes. Asad Ssemwogerere nodded the ball on and Hide held off the defender and placed his effort into the far bottom corner to make it 2-1.
Miller headed over a golden chance to make it 2-2, and Merritt was inches away from getting on the end of a sumptuous cross at the back post with the goal gapping.
Deep into stoppage time, Kian Towse’s pinpoint cross found the head of Merritt, who headed past Richardson with what proved to be the last touch of the game.
The Saints then held their nerve to win 6-5 on penalties.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.