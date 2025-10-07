Petersfield Town kept their promotion push on track with a deserved 1-0 win at home to New Milton Town in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Asad Ssemwogerere’s second-half goal was enough to fire the Rams to victory and earn a deserved three points at Love Lane.
The Rams created the first chance of the evening in the tenth minute when Kian Towse superbly controlled a crossfield ball and slipped a pass to the overlapping Miles Everett and Everett’s low ball across goal found Charlie Merritt at the back post, whose first-time left-foot shot went over from a tight angle.
The hosts went close again four minutes later when Ssemwogerere cut inside onto his left foot and hit a low shot which was parried by New Milton keeper Danny Dixon to Everett, and Everett’s follow-up was deflected behind for a corner.
Petersfield had another good chance on 23 minutes when Everett’s right-foot shot was superbly saved by Dixon at point-blank range.
The visitors created their first chance of the evening six minutes later when Connor Gill’s ball into the box found Jack Foden, who lifted the ball goalwards and forced a smart save from Rams keeper Ellis Grant.
The Rams went close shortly afterwards when Ssemwogerere intercepted an underhit backpass to race in on goal, but his low right-foot effort was well blocked by Dixon.
Towse was next to try his luck for the hosts in the 35th minute when he got on the end of a crossfield ball on the right and cut inside and hit a left-foot shot which was well held by Dixon.
The visitors hung on until half-time, but the Rams deservedly took the lead in the second half on 61 minutes. Towse got clear down the right and his cutback across goal eventually fell to Ssemwogerere, who confidently despatched his finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Petersfield boss Connor Hoare immediately made a double change after the goal, with Bob Tudway and Harrison Cable replacing Ssemwogerere and Samuel Faniyan.
The Rams nearly doubled their advantage in the 65th minute when Cable’s flicked header went just wide of the far right-hand post.
Hoare made his third change of the evening on 73 minutes, with Rocco Gamblin replacing Merritt.
Hoare made his fourth change of the night in the 80th minute, with Sam Holubec replacing Towse.
Petersfield nearly doubled their advantage three minutes later when Tudway’s right-foot shot was well blocked by Dixon at close range, but one goal proved enough to give the Rams the three points.
Next up for the Rams is a trip to Millbrook in the Wessex League Premier Division on Saturday, October 11 (3pm kick-off).
