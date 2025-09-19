A much-changed Petersfield Town advanced in the Portsmouth Senior Cup with a 3-1 win against ten-man Fleetlands.
The visitors were reduced to ten men after 15 minutes when Bob Tudway burst through and Aaron Dunne brought him down and was sent off for being the last man.
Petersfield pushed for a breakthrough and Tom Dinsmore’s free kick was well saved before Max Bray set up Tudway, who clipped the post.
The breakthrough came after 67 minutes, with substitute Toby Veale slamming home into the bottom corner at the near post.
The hosts doubled their lead on 78 minutes when Tudway sprinted towards goal before setting up Harrison Cable for a tap in at the back post.
Oli Page pulled a goal back for Fleetlands with three minutes to play, but the Rams went 3-1 up in stoppage time when Iggy Cake forced the ball home.
