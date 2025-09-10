Petersfield Town produced a five-star performance to beat Kintbury Rangers 5-0 and reach the next round of the Wessex League Cup.
Goals from Kian Towse, Harrison Hide, Bob Tudway (2) and Iggy Cake fired the Rams to a comfortable win at Love Lane against their Wessex League Division One opposition.
It took less than a minute for Towse to open the scoring. Played in down the right he closed in on goal and dispatched the ball first time past onrushing Kintbury keeper Charlie McCready.
McCready produced an excellent save from Max Bray, but with the pressure mounting the hosts doubled their lead after 19 minutes. A recycled corner ended with Miles Everett shooting from outside the box and Hide cleverly deflected the ball past McCready.
Petersfield almost scored a third before the break but Hide glanced a header wide.
The Rams scored their third goal of the game after 50 minutes when Tudway rolled his finish past the outstretched leg of McCready and into the corner.
Cake got his name on the scoresheet when he swept his shot past McCready, while Tudway scored his second of the evening when he slotted the ball past McCready.
