Petersfield Town’s 100 per cent record in the Wessex League Premier Division was brought to an end as they went down 3-1 to Christchurch at Love Lane.
Playing in persistent rain, Christchurch made a fast start and put the Rams’ makeshift defence under pressure.
The visitors did not have to wait long to make the breakthrough when in the third minute an attack down the left flank led to Sergii Ismail firing home from close range.
In the ninth minute Christchurch increased their lead when another attack down the left found Ismail, who scored his second goal of the game with a well-struck shot past Rams keeper Ellis Grant.
The Rams tried hard to stem the tide, but their usual sharpness was lacking and the Christchurch defence were rarely troubled.
As the half progressed the Rams saw more of the ball, but it was still Christchurch who looked the more likely to score.
The Rams made two changes at half-time, bringing on Rocco Gamblin and Bob Tudway.
Petersfield started the second half brightly and took the game to Christchurch. This paid off when a well-constructed move ended with Gamblin firing home in the 48th minute to half the deficit.
An inspired Petersfield then laid siege to the Christchurch goal as they pushed for an equaliser.
The Rams’ hopes of salvaging something from the game were dashed when the visitors restored their two-goal advantage in the 60th minute when Ismail completed his hat-trick.
Petersfield still managed to create some chances, with Harrison Cable going closest with a 68th-minute shot that went just wide.
As the game went into the final minutes it was Christchurch who were in control, carving out three good chances, which they failed to convert through a combination of missing the target, and one particularly fine save from Grant.
