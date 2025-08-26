Petersfield Town reached the next round of the Hampshire Senior Cup with a comprehensive 8-1 win at home to Wessex League Division One outfit Clanfield.
Goals from Max Bray, Bob Tudway (2), Kian Towse (2), Harrison Hide, Austin Giles and Alfie Stringer fired the Rams to a convincing win in front of a crowd of 178 at Love Lane.
The Rams were quick out of the traps and took the lead in the third minute when Bray got the ball on the left-hand side of the box and produced a clinical finish through Clanfield keeper Logan O’Donnell’s legs.
Petersfield doubled their advantage ten minutes later when Towse got clear on the left wing and crossed to the unmarked Tudway, who confidently slotted home his finish.
The hosts continued to be on the front foot and almost scored a third on 20 minutes when Towse won possession high up the pitch and cut the ball back to Stringer, whose curling left-foot shot was straight at O’Donnell.
The Rams went close again two minutes later when Tudway’s powerful right-foot shot was well saved by O’Donnell at his near post.
Petersfield created another good chance on 33 minutes when Towse got the ball on the left-hand channel and cut the ball back to the unmarked Tudway, whose shot forced a good save from O’Donnell.
The third goal did arrive in the 42nd minute when Towse got the ball on the left-hand side of the box and his right-foot finish found the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
It was 4-0 two minutes later when Towse cut inside from the left onto his right foot and confidently buried his finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Petersfield scored their fifth of the evening in the first minute of the second half when Tudway confidently swept his finish home from close range.
The sixth goal arrived on 58 minutes when Tom Dinsmore’s corner found Hide, whose towering header looped in off the underside of the crossbar.
The goals continued to flow for the Rams, who went 7-0 up in the 67th minute when Will Essai’s free kick dropped to Austin Giles in the box, who scored from close range.
It was 8-0 a minute later when Stringer pounced on a poor clearance by Clanfield and bent his finish into the corner of the net.
Clanfield won a penalty in the 79th minute, and Morgan Cripps sent Rams keeper Riley Garrett the wrong way from the spot to score a consolation goal and make it 8-1.
Next up for Petersfield is a home game against Christchurch in the Wessex League Premier Division on Saturday, August 30 (3pm kick-off).
