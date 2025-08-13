Petersfield Town won 2-1 at Downton in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The visitors were bright early on and Harrison Cable whipped a shot narrowly wide after less than a minute.
The Rams took the lead on seven minutes when Callum Kimber played an excellent lob to Cable, who brought it down with his first touch and finished into the bottom corner with his second.
Downton equalised straight after half-time when Tom Farnsworth flicked a header towards the back post, with Rams keeper Ellis Grant unable to keep the ball out.
Cable missed a chance at the back post to put Petersfield back in front, before Bob Tudway missed the target.
The Rams regained the lead on 83 minutes when Hide headed home at the back post.
A disciplined display in the final minutes saw out the game.
