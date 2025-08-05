Petersfield Town exited the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat at Thatcham Town in the extra preliminary round.
Archie Goode nearly put Thatcham ahead on five minutes when he missed the target from six yards out with Rams keeper Ellis Grant stranded.
Goode then weaved past several Petersfield defenders and into the penalty area on 12 minutes, where he drew a foul from Harry Birmingham. Callum Willmouth stepped up and stuck his penalty into the bottom left-hand corner.
The Rams nearly got back on level terms when Harrison Cable forced Thatcham keeper William Wyatt to make a good save at his near post.
The hosts doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Goode fired a fine strike directly into the top left-hand corner of the net.
Petersfield improved in the second half and Cable’s effort hit the top of the crossbar, but Thatcham ran out comfortable winners.
Comments
