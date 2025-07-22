A dominant first-half performance fired Petersfield Town to a 3-1 victory against United Services Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly.
The Rams took the lead in the 17th minute when Bob Tudway held the ball up on the edge of the box and fed the ball through to Max Bray, who lashed his finish into the roof of the net.
Tudway doubled Petersfield’s advantage after 34 minutes with a first-time finish.
Liam Kimber struck the crossbar just before half-time, but the second half saw a shift in momentum as US Portsmouth grabbed an early goal.
The Rams secured the win late on when Max Allen made it 3-1.
Petersfield then drew 3-3 at Horndean as the two sides shared the Hanna Cup.
The Rams fell behind early on when Henry Martin picked out the bottom left-hand corner from range.
The Deans doubled their advantage soon afterwards, but Petersfield then pulled a goal back through a smart finish by Harrison Cable.
Leon Baker put the hosts 3-1 up after 35 minutes, but Cable scored his second four minutes later to make it 3-2.
Dan Wood equalised early in the second half, and neither side were able to find a winner.
