Petersfield Town wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to AFC Portchester.
After an even opening Portchester began to dominate proceedings and took the lead in the 13th minute when they were awarded a free kick just outside the box, from which Ryan Pennery scored directly.
Although Portchester continued to have more of the possession, with much of the play in Petersfield’s half, they rarely looked like adding to their tally, with the Rams containing them well, and posing a threat themselves when they counter attacked.
The Rams remained competitive in the second half but were unable to find an equaliser.
