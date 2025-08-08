Petersfield Town got their Wessex League Premier Division campaign off to the perfect start with an emphatic 3-0 win at Brockenhurst.
The visitors were quick out of the traps and took the lead on four minutes. Harrison Hide put the ball into a dangerous area and Dan Wood took a touch before rolling his finish past Brockenhurst keeper Jordi Valero.
Wood then nearly doubled Petersfield’s lead when he blasted wide from close range.
The Rams did go 2-0 up in the 43rd minute when Kian Towse squared a pass to Harrison Cable, who took a touch before lifting his finish past Valero.
The visitors scored their third goal of the evening on 64 minutes. Cable evaded several Brockenhurst defenders before releasing Towse on the wing, who cut inside and expertly curled his finish into the far corner.
Petersfield nearly scored a fourth late on when Harry Birmingham’s header was cleared off the line.
