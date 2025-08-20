Petersfield Town produced an impressive performance to win 2-0 at Baffins Milton Rovers in the Wessex League Premier Division.
On an excellent playing surface, the match started at a lively pace, with Baffins enjoying more of the possession.
Rams keeper Ellis Grant was called into action in the eighth minute, diving to his left to produce a fine save from a well-struck shot.
In general, Petersfield’s defence looked confident and assured, and snuffed out many dangerous home attacks.
The Rams did mount some promising attacks, particularly down the right-hand side, but too often their forward passes were overhit, or failed to find a team-mate.
In the 34th minute the Rams were dealt a major blow when Miles Everett was sent off in an incident which also saw a Baffins player yellow carded.
Instead of sitting back, the Rams increasingly took the game to Baffins and in the 41st minute were awarded a penalty after Harrison Cable weaved his way through the defence and was brought down.
Fin Bello was sent off for a second yellow card, and Connor Messenbird was sin binned, temporarily reducing Baffins to nine men.
After a lengthy delay Callum Kimber successfully converted the spot kick to give the Rams a slender lead at the break.
The second half saw a significant improvement in Petersfield’s attacking play as they carved out numerous chances with Dylan Kramer in the Baffins goal regularly called into action.
Petersfield went close from a 72nd-minute strike from Cable that went just over the bar, and a 76th-minute shot from Henry Searle that hit the post.
The Rams doubled their advantage in the 79th minute when Bob Tudway cut in from the left and fired home.
Petersfield were rarely troubled in the remaining period and comfortably saw the game out to secure a deserved victory.
