Petersfield Town won 1-0 at home to Andover New Street in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The first 20 minutes were played in Petersfield’s half, with the visitors looking comfortable in possession.
Andover winger Claudio Herbert picked out Charlie Barlow in the area, but he volleyed over.
A rare counter from the hosts ended with Callum Kimber playing a through ball to Kian Towse inside the box, but his first-time shot from a narrow angle was blocked.
Petersfield took the lead on 40 minutes. A corner caused chaos and Brandon Miller headed the ball back into the area to Harrison Hide, who swivelled and smashed home.
An altercation at the end of the first half saw Andover centre-back George Bennett receive red for violent conduct, while visiting captain Shane Lock got a yellow. Kimber and Towse were booked for their part in the altercation.
Andover’s ten men remained strong in the second half, but Petersfield absorbed the pressure well to claim the points.
Comments
