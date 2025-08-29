Petersfield Town manager Connor Hoare was delighted with his side’s performance after they beat Clanfield 8-1 in the Hampshire Senior Cup.
“It was a really fun performance to watch,” said Hoare.
“I think we were exciting and brave – we did a lot of good things with the ball.
“It was an absolute joy to watch and we managed to keep that up for the whole game – it was a superb performance.
“The boys set their own standards – we try to hold them to those standards.
“Whether it's training or playing an opposition from a league below the boys set a standard consistently and we set a standard as staff.
“The boys came out the traps really quickly and did everything we asked them to do.
“We looked at a few different movements with the ball and they picked it up immediately.
“When it comes off it's a joy to watch.”
The Rams led 4-0 at half-time against their lower-league opponents, and kept their foot on the pedal in the second half.
“The message at half-time was to replicate the first-half performance – don't change anything and don't take liberties,” said Hoare.
“We scored in the first minute of the second half, so the intent from the boys was there for the whole evening.
“There were some really good goals to watch.
“It's important to be able to share goals around so you're not relying on a single goalscorer.
“We've got a lot of goals in the team.
“We have serious depth and when we rotate the team it is almost seamless because of the quality – there's no drop off.”
Kian Towse scored two of Petersfield’s goals and was a threat throughout the game, and Hoare was delighted with his performance.
“When Kian's playing like that there's not too many players that are stopping him,” said Hoare.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.