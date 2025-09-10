Petersfield Town produced an impressive performance to win 2-0 at Hamworthy Recreation in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Bob Tudway and Harrison Cable scored for the Rams in the first half before a superb defensive display kept the hosts at bay and secured the three points.
The visitors opened the scoring in the 37th minute. A long throw from Will Webb towards the near post was nodded on for Tudway to head home at the back post.
The Rams doubled their lead just before half time when Harrison Hide headed the ball into the area and Cable got his foot to the ball to stab home.
