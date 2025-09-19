Petersfield Town won 3-0 at home to Wincanton Town in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Goals from Harrison Cable, Bob Tudway and Asad Ssemwogerere fired the Rams to victory at Love Lane.
The Rams took the lead after 40 minutes when Tudway played the ball across goal for Cable to score.
Petersfield doubled their advantage on 49 minutes when Kian Towse’s cross was put away by Tudway.
The Rams went 3-0 up in the 88th minute when Towse’s through ball found Ssemwogerere, who took a touch before slotting into the bottom corner.
Petersfield pushed for a fourth and went close late on when Brandon Miller’s shot from range looped just over the bar.
Ssemwogerere could have had a hat-trick by the end of the game, but Wincanton keeper Zak Beard pulled off an excellent low save to deny him in added time before Beard denied Ssemwogerere once more just before the end by smothering a shot.
