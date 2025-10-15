Petersfield Town manager Connor Hoare felt his side could have been more clinical after they won 1-0 at home to New Milton Town in the Wessex League Premier Division.
The Rams were dominant for much of the contest and eventually took the lead in the second half through Asad Ssemwogerere’s goal.
Hoare was happy that his side remained patient as they looked for a breakthrough, but felt they could have put the game to bed earlier.
“We spoke before the game about needing to be patient,” said Hoare.
“At half-time we spoke about not making poor decisions with the ball and always staying concentrated.
“We didn't need to score with every pass, we just had to wait for New Milton to get bored or tired and not cover a position.
“I thought we could have been 4-0 up at half-time – I thought we were decent in the first half.
“In the second half all the way up to the goal we did exactly the same thing.
“In the last ten minutes New Milton were always going to try to do a little bit more, but I don't think our game management in that last ten minutes was the best.
“We made too many poor decisions and could have allowed New Milton back into the game.
“I never want to be one that kills the vibe after a game we've won but the last ten minutes wasn't good enough.
“New Milton sat off us for the entire game and then in the last ten minutes they are pressing man for man – which is what you'd expect them to do chasing the game.
“New Milton had too many counter attacks. They only had one shot but it's the principle of allowing them to have chances. The first 80 minutes was really good though.”
