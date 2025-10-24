Petersfield Town won 1-0 at home to Portland United in the Wessex League Premier Division.
A superb strike from Kian Towse was enough to earn the Rams all three points at Love Lane.
After an even opening to the game the visitors had a spell of pressure, but although they forced the Rams into some hurried clearances they failed to create any clear-cut chances.
In their forays forward the Rams also struggled to carve out chances, but in the 20th minute the ball fell to Towse who unleashed an unstoppable shot from 25 yards into the bottom right-hand corner to give the Rams the lead.
Play continued to be pretty even, apart from a few minutes in the lead up to half-time when Portland had another spell of pressure which was comfortably dealt with by Petersfield’s defence.
The Rams started the second half positively and nearly extended their lead in the 51st minute when Portland keeper Harry Foden turned Brandon Miller’s goalbound header onto the post.
The Rams continued to push forward but could not break through a resolute Portland defence.
At the other end of the pitch Petersfield’s defence were rarely troubled with Portland seemingly reluctant to take many risks in attempting to get back on terms as it finished 1-0.
