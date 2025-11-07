Petersfield Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to AFC Stoneham in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Brandon Miller put the hosts ahead, but two excellent headers either side of half-time from Duarte Martins gave the visitors all three points.
The Rams opened the scoring in spectacular style on 36 minutes. Miles Everett found Miller, who flicked the ball with his heel before finishing past Stoneham keeper Callum Lee.
The visitors equalised just before half-time when Oliver Jenkins’ pinpoint delivery from the left found Martins, who directed the ball into the far corner.
Harrison Cable forced an excellent save from Lee early in the second half, before Martins put the visitors in front on 52 minutes. Tom Annetts’ deep cross found Martins, who looped an excellent header back across goal over Rams keeper Ellis Grant and in off the far post.
Comments
