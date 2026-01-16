Petersfield Town manager Connor Hoare has left the club by mutual consent.
Hoare, who was appointed in the summer of 2023, leaves the Rams in second place in the Wessex League Premier Division.
A Petersfield Town statement said: “Petersfield Town FC would like to announce that, by mutual agreement, first-team manager Connor Hoare has left the club with immediate effect.
“Both parties agreed that Connor’s ambition and ability have progressed at a pace that the club is currently unable to match.
“While we have been delighted with performances on the pitch, we are not a position to meet his aspirations and do not wish to hold him back from what we believe will be an extremely bright and successful future in management.
“As a club, we are immensely proud of what Connor has achieved over the past three seasons. Alongside his coaching staff and squad, he has far exceeded expectations for a new club, both in terms of results and standards set on and off the pitch.
“Connor is held in the highest regard by everyone at Petersfield Town, and we wish him every success in his future career.
“We also extend our very best wishes to Connor away from the field.
“The committee would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Connor. It has been an absolute pleasure having him at the club and watching his development as a player and a manager.
“In addition, the club would like to thank Dave Bourton, who has stepped down from his role as vice-chairman after eight years of dedicated service. Dave was instrumental in keeping the club going prior to the merger with Petersfield Town Juniors and played a significant role in ensuring the merger was completed smoothly.
“We thank Dave for his commitment and support and wish him all the very best for the future.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.