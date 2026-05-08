Petersfield Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Millbrook in their penultimate Wessex League Premier Division match of the campaign.
The visitors took the lead in the tenth minute when Callum Drake’s curling effort found the far corner.
Millbrook doubled their advantage on 22 minutes when Ben Clarke nodded home unmarked at the back post from a corner.
Drake grabbed his second and Millbrook’s third in the 73rd minute when he rounded Rams keeper Riley Garrett and slotted into an empty net.
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