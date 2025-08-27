Badshot Lea manager Adam New had mixed emotions after his side drew 3-3 against Alton in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Baggies led 3-1 before half-time but conceded a late equaliser as the points were shared.
“Bigger picture, looking at the season across a whole, if we come to Alton and take a point we'd be happy with it,” said New.
“To be fair after the first 15 minutes of the game we would have been happy with a point.
“We were poor at the start – we didn't settle on the ball.
“The disappointment is we've turned it on in the back end of the first half and taken the game away from Alton at 3-1.
“We gave away a sloppy goal and on chances and how the game turned I'd say a draw is a fair result.
“There's a real frustration at the minute in terms of seeing games out and getting wins.
“We've drawn too many games through our mistakes and it's something we've got to fix quickly.
“We're frustrated. The good thing is we know what we have to fix. We've tried that with personnel and we've tried it with tweaking little bits and how we play.
“To be fair to the lads they've stood up for a good 80 minutes and dealt with balls into the box, but you've got to be able to do it for 100 minutes in games now.
“You can do all the hard work you want but if you switch off for one minute it's going to cost you.
“A side like Alton will punish you and to be fair they probably should have nicked it towards the end.
“We'll take the point and take the positives out of it, but we need to start converting draws into wins.”
