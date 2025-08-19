Badshot Lea drew 2-2 at home to Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Baggies opened the scoring on nine minutes when a low cross into the box was met by Eric Kerage, who fired home at the second attempt.
The hosts pushed for a second and went close when Ben Jordan’s header hit the crossbar.
The Baggies doubled their advantage in the 47th minute when Luis Hamblin beat City keeper Marvin Wood at his far post.
Guildford pulled a goal back two minutes later when Jake Brown headed home.
The visitors equalised on 63 minutes when Darnell Jon-Peter’s low cross was turned in by Brown from 12 yards.
Badshot Lea manager Adam New admitted he was disappointed that his side were unable to take all three points after throwing away a 2-0 lead.
“When you’re 2-0 up at home you should be winning the game,” said New.
“We started both halves really well, but we then seemed to drop off.
“At half-time we were fairly happy being 1-0 up, and we then started the second half well and got the second.
“We let Guildford back into the game. Both sides had chances to win it, but a draw was probably fair.”
Saturday’s draw against Guildford followed a 3-2 defeat against Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute through Adam Sewell’s goal, and Luke Robertson doubled Abbey’s advantage on 37 minutes.
Oliver St Vincent pulled a goal back for the Baggies in the 68th minute, but Jake Beck-Nardoni put the visitors 3-1 up in the 91st minute.
There was still time for Eric Kerage to pull a goal back for the Baggies on 94 minutes to make it 3-2, but the visitors held on to claim the three points.
