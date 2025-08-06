Badshot Lea manager Adam New was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 3-1 at home to Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The hosts fell behind early on, but goals from Ben Jordan, Louis Pask and Eric Kerage turned the game around and gave the Baggies the three points in front of a crowd of 186 at Westfield Lane.
“We're very happy with where we are,” said New.
“We still feel collectively we're probably three or four weeks away from being where we need to be, but there were positive performances out there which put us in a really good place going forward.
“We've got lads that are only going to get better throughout the season. We've still got room to add some quality to that – which we're looking to do – so we're in a really good place.
“We conceded a sloppy goal early on but I thought the lads responded brilliantly in the first half.
“In the second half they had to dig in and give a different performance. They proved they can do that, so it was a good night's work.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.