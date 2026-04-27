Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson hailed his side’s mentality after they beat Merstham to win the Surrey Senior Cup.
Town won 5-4 on penalties after the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw at Meadowbank.
“It was a really poor game and was almost one game too many, but we won,” said Johnson.
“Fair play to Merstham, they were stubborn and maybe edged it on the night, but we've come out on top.
“Finals are not normally great encounters and are about moments. Semi-finals are normally the better games.
“We found a way. Massive credit to the boys – they keep finding a way at the minute. I can only take my hat off to them.
“Massive credit to the players and the supporters. It's a tough watch at the minute but the boys keep finding a way and that's what it's about at this stage of the season. It's another trophy to add to the collection.”
Town have had a relentless schedule for the past two months, regularly playing three games a week, and Johnson was full of praise for his side.
“We spoke to the players beforehand about the schedule they've had,” said Johnson.
“It’s a massive credit to them. This is the business end of the season where they've got to stick together and demand everything they can of each other, because it makes or breaks your season.
“The way the boys have performed for large parts of the season has been free flowing, scoring lots of goals. Now they’re having to find a different way. I think they're frustrated because they want to play a lot better.
“It’s a different style but it is what it is and we've just got to keep ticking them off. I can't be prouder of the players at the minute.
“I thought we started the game not too badly but then Merstham got a foothold of the first half and were dominant.
“Merstham fully deserved to take the lead but we shuffled it around and changed formation and I thought we were in control of large parts of the second half.
“Merstham were trying to sit back on their goal but if you put crosses in the box something is going to fall, and it did.
“Football is about trophies. The Surrey Senior Cup is a prestigious competition and it's one we've now got in the cabinet.”
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