Fudokan Karate UK and the Hagakure Dojo in Alton enjoyed plenty of success in 2025.
Following the relocation to their own fully equipped dojo in Alton Community Centre, the club have continued to develop and inspire young and adult students in the community.
The club also launched their new website, providing more information about their classes, timetable and upcoming events.
One of the highlights for the club in 2025 was moving into their own dedicated home – the Hagakure Dojo – and offering full access and a wide range of martial arts and self-defence classes for all participants.
The club also participated at Alton’s Thank You Day with team demonstrations and community involvement.
Chief instructor Csaba Bacsak successfully passed his fifth Dan black belt grading in 2025, and the year marked 30 years of continuous karate practise for Csaba.
The club achieved strong competition results across several events in 2025, and club members attended multiple seminars and training camps in the UK and abroad.
The club’s women’s self-defence programme launched successfully in 2025, attracting strong interest.
Club membership continued to grow throughout the year, reflecting the energy and positive atmosphere of the new dojo.
This month, the club are launching peaceful warrior introductory sessions for older adults.
The sessions offer gentle, friendly and uplifting demonstration classes for anyone aged over 60 who wants to improve mobility, balance, posture and overall wellbeing.
In addition, private, fully personalised training will also be available for those with special needs in martial arts or health, including complete beginners.
Anyone who would like more information about Fudokan Karate UK Alton should contact Csaba by emailing [email protected] or calling 07983 837225.
Alternatively, visit the club’s new website at www.fudokan.co.uk or visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fudokankarateuk for further details.
