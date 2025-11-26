Blackmoor Golf Club have held their annual captains’ drive-in ceremony.
New club captain Jon Munday drove off the first tee with a 195-yard drive straight down the centre, a distance correctly guessed by Lorna Van Schevensteen in the drive-in sweepstake, which raised money for Midhurst Palliative Care, the newly appointed club charity.
Munday was preceded by 2026 ladies’ captain Alison West, newly appointed seniors’ captain Bob Stewart and 2026 junior captain Thomas Hall.
Blackmoor Golf Club raised £20,000 over the previous year to be split between Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) and Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Charity (KSSAA), and a cheque for £10,000 was presented to representatives from each charity at the club’s captains’ drive-in ceremony.
The charities were selected as the collective club charity for the previous year by 2025 club captain Kevin Hawkins, 2025 ladies’ captain Liz Fullbrook and 2025 seniors’ captain Bob Borzych.
Hawkins said: “Most people have had either an experience of the air ambulance or have a connection to their services.
“My introduction to the HIOWAA was that a few years ago the brother of a good friend of mine was seriously injured by a fall when working in Bordon.
“The speed and efficiency of the HIOWAA certainly saved his life that day, and I have supported them ever since.”
Fullbrook selected KSSAA following her son being involved in a serious car accident in a remote area.
“The KSSAA were the first on the scene and he was airlifted to hospital, having sustained 37 fractures,” said Fullbrook.
“Being able to reach the crash scene and administer specialist care within minutes was vital to saving his life.
“He was a 25-year-old medical student at the time, and since his accident has undergone more than 20 operations. He is now a GP with a family.”
Hawkins, Fullbrook and Borzych presented a £10,000 cheque to HIOWAA supporter engagement officer Natalie Russell and a £10,000 cheque to Nigel Baxter from KSSAA at Blackmoor’s annual captains’ drive-in ceremony.
Russell said: “We are immensely grateful to Blackmoor Golf Club for providing a lifeline to patients in their darkest hour.
“The members’ overwhelming generosity will fund several life-saving missions.”
Baxter said: “Every day, our helicopters bring the emergency room to those who suddenly become injured or critically ill, across Kent, Surrey and Sussex.
“The KSS highly skilled team of doctors and paramedics perform lifesaving procedures – like open-heart surgery, blood transfusions, and emergency anaesthetic – right at the scene, giving patients the best chance of survival.
“It costs £57,000 a day to run our lifesaving service, with 91 per cent of our regular income raised by generous supporters.
“Thank you, ladies’ captain, Liz Fullbrook, and everyone at Blackmoor Golf Club. Your support keeps us flying and saving even more lives.”
During their tenure the 2025 club captains organised plenty of activities to encourage donations from members, including captains’ raffles, dinners, coffee mornings, cake baking sweepstakes, nearly new clothes sales, and enjoyable golf days.
Anyone who would like to find out more about Blackmoor Golf Club or make a general inquiry should contact Simon Burton by emailing [email protected] or calling 01420 472775, or visit the club’s website at: www.blackmoorgolf.co.uk for further details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.