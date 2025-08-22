Blackmoor golfer Sam Parsons achieved his second consecutive win in the club’s championships with a gross score of 137.
Parsons went one better than his 2024 scorecard of 138 to finish three points clear of runner-up Robbie Boxall, who finished on 140.
The club championship weekend is Blackmoor’s most notable competition, attracting many of the club’s lower handicap golfers.
This year, 155 players registered to compete in the event which is a 36-hole scratch medal competition played for the Wishart Trophy.
After round one, 72 golfers made the cut to play in the second round of the competition.
Playing consistently well alongside James Hollis and Boxall after a slow start, Parsons finished his first round with a strong back nine.
After 13 holes of the second round Parsons and Boxall were both three-under par for the round, but Parsons still had a two-shot lead.
The pair both bogeyed the 15th and after Boxall made double bogey on the 16th Parsons moved four shots clear with two holes to play.
Parsons said: “After Robbie made the double down, I began to feel that it was my day.
“James and Robbie are awesome playing partners – we’re all good friends and it’s always a good battle between us. We had a really good time out on the course.
“It feels awesome to have achieved back-to-back wins and hopefully the winning streak will continue.
“It would be lovely to reach ten club championship titles to equal Mark Burgess, so that’s certainly a dream I’m aiming for.
“Mark is a great player, and I’ve always looked up to him for what he has achieved in golf.”
The Kerridge Bowl, a 36-hole handicap medal championship, was won by Henry Millard.
The Blackmoor ladies played their 18-hole summer medal competition, which was won by Maggie Sargeant.
