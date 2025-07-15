Farnham golfer Lottie Woad produced a sensational final round to finish in third place at the Evian Championship.
Woad, who is the top-ranked female golfer in the amateur game, narrowly missed out on becoming the first amateur to win a major in 58 years after her superb final round.
The 21-year-old produced a seven-under par final round 64 to finish on 13-under par and set the clubhouse lead.
Australia’s Grace Kim eventually triumphed in France, beating Atthaya Thitikul in a play-off after the pair had both finished one shot ahead of Woad on 14-under par.
Woad’s latest impressive performance came just a week after winning the Women’s Irish Open at Carton House to claim her first Ladies’ European Tour title, and the Farnham golfer was delighted with her final round at the Evian Championship.
“It was really fun,” said Woad.
“I knew starting the day I was only five off so I needed to have a quick start – and I did – and then it was just really fun after that.”
Woad admitted she did think she had a chance of victory after making a fast start to her final round.
“Probably after the first four holes – when I went out in three-under – I thought I had a chance,” said Woad.
“I was only a couple of shots back then.”
Woad also admitted she now will have to seriously consider turning professional and taking up her LPGA membership after achieving the required 20 points in the LPGA’s Elite Amateur Pathway to earn a spot on the LPGA Tour.
The Farnham golfer has the option to defer her membership until next year, although she could turn professional immediately.
“I’m going to take the next week and discuss it with my family and my coaches and then I’ll make a decision after that,” said Woad.
“I’m very excited. It’s always been my dream to play on the LPGA so I’m really looking forward to it and I’m grateful for the opportunity of this programme.”
Farnham Golf Club general manager Ben Beagley was full of pride after Woad’s third-placed finish at the Evian Championship.
“It was an incredible performance,” said Beagley.
“It was another example of Lottie doing Lottie things – the pace of her development is incredible.
“The clubhouse was full of members watching and supporting Lottie on Sunday.
“There is no doubt that Lottie has a very bright future ahead of her.”
