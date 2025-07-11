The man who captained Hampshire to the English County Championship for just a second time in their long history at Trevose, in 2017, has opted to play in the British Senior Amateur Championship, having recently turned 55 to be eligible for the first time. Young has played in every one of the past 24 Six-Man championships – another record in the division – playing in all seven finals, but only ending up on the winning team once, when he took on arguably the much more difficult task as a playing-captain, which Burden has also accepted.