As the golfing world focused on the Masters, Petersfield Golf Club had its own landmark moment to celebrate.
At the club’s annual general meeting, Lesley Eaton was officially sworn in as the first female president in the club’s 124-year history, in front of a packed clubhouse.
Outgoing president Terry Roach formally handed over the role to Eaton, joined by newly-appointed club captain Albie Zarb-Cousin and ladies’ captain Sandra Johnstone.
Only a small number of UK golf clubs have female presidents, so Eaton’s appointment marks an important step forward in inclusivity and progress for the Tankerdale Lane club.
In her acceptance speech, Eaton paid tribute to Roach’s leadership over the past five years.
“Terry and I were captains together, so it’s lovely to be following in his giant footsteps, albeit a little daunting,” said Eaton.
“I’ll do my best to replicate some of Terry’s fine qualities. However, I would like to make it clear right now I will not be wearing shorts throughout the winter.”
Eaton confirmed she would continue one of Roach’s popular traditions, sending congratulatory messages to members after competition wins.
“I think they’re a great way to keep in touch with what’s happening on the course,” she added.
Eaton also highlighted her commitment to members.
“I’m passionate about representing everyone in our club, as I believe I’ve demonstrated through my various committee roles over many years,” she said, referencing her work on the rules and handicap committee.
“It took a while for members to acknowledge I knew what I was talking about, but now my advice is actively sought.”
Thanking members for their support, she concluded: “A huge thank you for putting your trust in me, it’s much appreciated.
“My virtual door will always be open. I will be a very proud ambassador for our club and I’m excited for the period ahead.”
Roach described the appointment as a historic moment.
“This is an important time for Petersfield Golf Club with the election of our first lady president,” he said.
“Lesley has all the skills and attributes needed to be a very successful and popular president, and she is a much better golfer than I am.
“She will represent all our members equally well and help guide the club through some challenging but exciting years of growth and development.”
Eaton’s golfing journey began 15 years ago at Petersfield, where she has since taken on numerous roles including ladies’ treasurer, ladies’ captain and handicap secretary. In the latter role, she has helped members navigate the introduction of the World Handicap System and Intelligent Golf in 2020.
A leading player at the club, Eaton currently holds a handicap of 9.9 and has won the ladies’ championship nine times. She also holds the ladies’ course record of 74. Most recently, she and vice-ladies’ captain Julie Hart won the Hampshire LGA Centenary Foursomes at Petersfield and will progress to the finals at Weybrook Park Golf Club in August. She also represents Hampshire Senior Ladies.
This is quite a year for Eaton, as not only has she become president, but also, she hit 60 in January and to top it all for her, she’s becoming a grandmother in July.
In her spare time Eaton and husband Mark, also a keen golfer, like travelling and watching Spurs.
By Ann Saunders
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