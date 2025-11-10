Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team drew 3-3 at home to Salisbury in South Central Division One South.
The point was enough for A&F to move out of the relegation places, although they were disappointed to have twice squandered the lead in the game.
Salisbury opened the scoring but Max Long, who started on the bench, levelled it up as he jinked his way through Salisbury’s defence.
Jonny Groves then latched onto a poor pass out of the Salisbury defence and rounded the goalkeeper to give A&F the lead, but this was short-lived as Isaac Garner equalised.
A&F nudged themselves ahead for the second time with Rory Cameron scoring a penalty stroke following a foot on the line by a Salisbury defender at a short corner.
Reece Exton tied things up for the visitors just before half-time.
In the second half both sides pressed for the win and A&F were indebted to some fine saves by Mark Edgley in the A&F goal on his first appearance of the season following a back injury.
Foul play by Stu Morhall saw him earn a yellow card which didn’t help A&F’s cause as a goalless second half resulted in the points being shared.
Andy Chadwick scored for A&F’s men’s second team but they were outplayed by Southampton’s first team, losing 5-1, while the men’s third team experienced a heavy defeat at Bournemouth.
Despite some strong performances by Jess Albert in defence and in midfield by Martha Lamb and Jodie Hodgson, A&F’s ladies’ second team lost 2-0 at Basingstoke’s third team.
A&F’s ladies’ fourth team ran riot against Gosport Borough’s third team, winning 9-0 thanks to goals from Miah Wells (2), Debbie Ridger (2), Ester Sheffield (2), Amber Cross (2) and Jo Hendriksen.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.