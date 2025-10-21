A&F’s men’s second team lost 4-0 at home to Bournemouth’s third team, but the men’s third team won 5-0 at home to Southampton’s third team. Phil Ward got the first goal from a penalty corner, while James Humphreys finished superbly after dragging down an aerial to make it 2-0. James Jeram’s deflection made it 3-0, and Ward completed his hat-trick with two corner strikes. The men’s fourth team were beaten at Chichester.