Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team fell to a 5-2 defeat at Havant’s second team in South Central Division One South on Saturday.
A&F had the better chances in the first 20 minutes, but Havant countered with a fine team goal to lead 1-0 at half-time.
An unforced error gifted Havant a second, but A&F pulled a goal back when Max Long played a lovely through ball into the path of captain Aaron Buchanan who scored with a tidy finish over the onrushing keeper.
Another couple of unforced errors gifted Havant another two goals but A&F won a penalty corner late on and Rory Cameron scored with a deflected strike to make it 4-2.
Havant put the game to bed just before the final whistle with a thunderous reverse hit strike into the far corner.
A&F’s men’s second team lost 4-0 at home to Bournemouth’s third team, but the men’s third team won 5-0 at home to Southampton’s third team. Phil Ward got the first goal from a penalty corner, while James Humphreys finished superbly after dragging down an aerial to make it 2-0. James Jeram’s deflection made it 3-0, and Ward completed his hat-trick with two corner strikes. The men’s fourth team were beaten at Chichester.
A&F’s ladies’ second team produced an excellent performance to win 4-0 at Chichester. After a slow start, Lily Orchard scored from a well-worked short corner to earn a 1-0 lead at half-time. Emma Whincop scored twice after half-time with two sweet strikes, before turning provider for Jodie Hodgson to make it 4-0 with a calm reverse stick lift over the keeper.
A&F’s ladies’ third team won 3-1 at Alton, Natalie Leader scoring twice from short corners with a goal from Amber Cross securing the points.
