Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team recorded their first win of the season with a 2-0 home win over fellow strugglers Gillingham in South Central Division One South.
A&F took the lead 15 minutes in. Nathan Stanley played a neat ball through to Ian Metcalfe to create a two-on-one, and Metcalfe committed the last man and squared to Jonny Groves to sweep past the goalkeeper.
A&F should have strengthened their position in the game but some lack of care in passing at key times and some wasted chances saw them hold just the one-goal lead at the break.
Midway through the second half A&F got the crucial second goal. Metcalfe intercepted a failed aerial out of defence to put Groves in again, who finished with his second stab at it.
A&F’s men’s second team had a thumping defeat at Chichester’s second team. The men’s fourth team won 2-1 against Basingstoke’s seventh team. Archie Damerell scored the first goal and a short corner in the second half saw them regain the lead.
A&F’s ladies’ second team beat Hamble 2-0. Bella Pettengell played a nice through ball to Emma Whincop for the first goal and Whincop completed her double in the second half with a composed finish on the reverse.
A&F’s ladies’ third team defeated US Portsmouth 3-1. Ellie Darlow’s short corner strike was followed by a goal from Grace Odell after Phoebe Williams played a long through ball. Amber Cross scrambled in the third in the second half after the visitors had pulled a goal back.
A&F’s ladies’ fourth team won 2-1 at Gosport Borough’s second team. Michaela Mulvey cancelled out Gosport’s opener following up on a short-corner strike with a volley. Maureen Bennett got the winner in the second half following some sustained pressure.
