Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team started their South Central Division One South campaign with a 3-1 defeat at home to Trojans’ second team.
The youthful visitors started well, shifting the ball around smoothly to gain good territory inside the A&F half.
Some loose passing by A&F and too many unforced errors saw them cough up the ball too often.
On the half hour, Trojans got the opener their pressure deserved when they scored a one-on-one.
A&F created a couple of chances in the first half. Alan Coote was unable to turn a cross in and soon afterwards James Huggins looked set to sweep in following a team good move, only for an excellent last-ditch clearance from the Trojans defender.
Playing with better shape in the second half and collapsing their wide midfielders inside at key times, A&F gained greater fluency to their play.
Skipper Aaron Buchanan had a chance to level things but could not get his shot away in time while a couple of A&F short corners came to nothing.
Trojans remained a danger and found a way through the A&F defence, scoring two quick goals, the second a good strike into the far corner.
A&F’s work rate remained high and they were rewarded with a goal ten minutes from time when a diagonal ball into the D by Will Hall was controlled and finished tidily on the reverse by Ian Metcalfe.
A&F’s men’s third team beat Basingstoke’s fifth team 3-2. Phil Ward, Chris Randall and Charlie Home scored A&F’s goals. The men’s second team and men’s fourth team both lost.
A&F’s ladies’ third team beat Fareham’s second team 8-0, with Emily Hoyle notching a hat-trick, while Esther Sheffield bagged four and Ellie Darlow scored twice in an 8-1 win against Portsmouth’s fourth team.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.