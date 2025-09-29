Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team lost 5-2 at Alton in South Central Division One South.
A&F were buoyed by a return to the club by Stu Morhall, and he provided the cutback assist for Ian Metcalfe to open the scoring following a neat interchange between the two and some fine work by Alan Coote in midfield.
Metcalfe had a couple more opportunities after Phil Rushmere and Max Long found him in space behind the Alton defence, but he failed to convert them.
Despite at times struggling to flow smoothly on the slow and sandy pitch, A&F continued to move forward but Alton equalised from a short corner and then scored another just before half-time.
Alton improved greatly in the second half, but A&F equalised at a short corner through Coote. Alton quickly restored their lead and put the game out of reach with two late goals.
