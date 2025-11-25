Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team lost 4-2 at home to Chichester’s second team in South Central Division One South.
A&F were blown away in the first half by second-placed Chichester, and despite a strong comeback were ultimately defeated in the driving rain at Heath End.
It was all too easy for Chichester to break through the A&F midfield and defence to create openings. They scored in the first five minutes with a simple tap-in and ten minutes later were two goals to the good when the forward had plenty of time and space to strike from the top of the circle.
A&F came close to replying when Max Long played a delightful ball inside the full back but Ian Metcalfe’s deflection was saved from close range. George Bretten also managed to get a strong strike away that was well saved as going forward A&F did cause a threat.
Chichester were physically strong and zipped the ball around efficiently. They scored their third goal from a short corner. Will Hall made a fine stop from the initial drag but the ball deflected onto captain Aaron Buchanan and into the goal. Another strike followed to give Chichester a very healthy 4-0 lead.
A&F did strike back before half-time, Jonny Groves steering the ball in at a short corner.
Hall was very busy in the A&F goal, and he continued to make a string of excellent saves in the second half, but A&F improved, tightening up in defence as the game went on and started pressing Chichester harder.
Twice Metcalfe robbed the last defender near the halfway line to set himself through on goal but on both occasions couldn’t beat the Chichester keeper. Harry Johnson was making good circle entries on the right-hand side, and he won the short corner from which A&F scored their second goal. Long again picking out his man, as this time Alan Coote scored with a composed flicked finish.
A&F continued to press but were unable to make further inroads into the deficit.
With a weakened side, A&F’s men’s third team bravely fought the elements and the opposition on the Isle of Wight but fell to a 3-2 defeat.
Pete Smyth cancelled out the home side’s early goal when he deflected in a ball fizzed into his path by James Humphreys and then a short corner goal put A&F 2-1 up. Will Holden made some excellent saves with Steve Farrer and Ben White doing well to repel a number of attacks in front of him but the continued pressure told as the Isle of Wight turned the game around.
A&F’s men’s fourth team lost 4-0 at home to Fareham’s seventh team. The ladies’ third team did incredibly well to earn a 1-1 draw at Winchester after an early injury left them with only ten players.
The table-topping ladies’ fourth team continued their excellent form with a 4-2 win over Basingstoke’s sixth team. In an end-to-end game Miah Wells got the first goal, Elena Reggler made three one-on-one saves and Debbie Ridger scored two neat goals. Evie Quinn got the important fourth to secure the win and was reward for the excellent opportunities she created from the right of midfield.
