Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team fell to a 4-1 defeat at Chichester’s second team in South Central Division One South.
A below-par first-half showing by A&F put pay to any hopes of getting points at promotion-chasing Chichester, however their safety in the league was confirmed with Southampton University losing against Bournemouth.
A&F lacked authority defensively, standing off and being too slow to engage. Chichester took advantage and took the lead with a close-range flick.
Jonny Groves equalised from the right of the goal with a strike past Chichester’s keeper having shrugged off two challenges inside the D, but this was the only highlight for A&F in the first half.
Three short-corner goals from Chichester followed. The first came from a scuffed effort which fell kindly to a Chichester forward to sweep home. The second was a drag that appeared to be going wide until it deflected off Nathan Stanley and past a helpless Adam Rees in goal. The third was a clean drag.
A&F were 4-1 down at half-time, but they fought back well in the second half and were more assertive in their play.
The match became ill-tempered with a flurry of cards for both sides, with A&F’s Stu Morhall and James Huggins receiving yellows for wild challenges.
There were limited chances in the second half for either team. A&F had two of the better opportunities, but could not convert them.
Andrew Chadwick scored a hat-trick for A&F’s men’s second team but was outdone by Todd Clark, who scored all six goals for Wimborne. The men’s third and fourth teams lost heavily.
A&F’s ladies’ second team battled to a goalless draw with Swanage & Wareham, while the ladies’ third team lost to Winchester. The ladies’ fourth team beat Basingstoke 3-0.
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