In a frantic start it was A&F that made the breakthrough. Phil Rushmere, who was responsible for instigating a lot of A&F’s attacking play, found Ian Metcalfe, who bobbled a ball towards Stu Morhall in the circle. Morhall outmuscled one defender and rounded the keeper but with an increasingly tight angle had to dive and stretch to sweep a reverse stick effort towards goal. The ball struck the upright, but Metcalfe was there to follow up and put the ball in.