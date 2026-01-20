Hurlands Pickleball and Padel Club in Farnham will officially open next month, with a series of launch events designed to introduce the club to the community and mark the completion of the project.
Doors will open to the public on Monday, February 2, with a community preview week, with pickleball and padel sessions available for local schools, community organisations, clubs and private groups. This will be followed by a public festival weekend on February 7 and 8.
Sally Grace, co-founder of Hurlands Pickleball and Padel Club, said: “From the outset, our focus has been on creating a club that feels genuinely open and welcoming.
“Pickleball and padel are social, accessible sports, and the launch programme reflects that.
“We wanted to make space for schools, families, community groups, and people who may never have picked up a racket before, alongside more experienced players.”
Andre Strachan, co-founder of Hurlands Pickleball and Padel Club, said: “The response locally has been very encouraging.
“Opening with a preview week and a festival-style weekend felt like the right way to introduce Hurlands and to show how the club can be used, not just as a sports facility, but as a place to spend time and meet people.
“The festival weekend and wider opening are about lowering the barrier to entry.
“Whether someone is completely new to both sports or already plays regularly, we want them to feel comfortable coming along, trying it out, and seeing what the club offers.”
Hurlands, which has nine indoor pickleball courts and four indoor padel courts, has been developed as a dedicated home for pickleball and padel, with a focus on accessibility, participation and creating a social sporting venue for players of all ages and abilities.
There is no membership required, with pay and play participation offered by the club.
